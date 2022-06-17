Caloy Yulo nabs silver in Asian Artistic Gymnastics

Caloy Yulo with China's Shi Cong and Yang Jiaxing at the podium. Photo from the Asian Gymnastics Union Facebook page

Caloy Yulo won a silver medal in the men’s individual all-around in the 9th Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships Thursday in Doha, Qatar, becoming the first Filipino to secure a medal in the Asian meet.

The Southeast Asian Games champion collected a total score of 83.767 to finish behind gold medalist Shi Cong of China, who garnered 83.833.

In third place is Yang Jiaxing (83.733 points) also from China.

Yulo also qualified for the vault final with a score of 14.867 and collected 14.367 points to move to the parallel bars finals.

The Pinoy gymnast also made it to the final round of the rings with 14.100 points.

Yulo will compete in the finals of the floor exercise and rings on Friday, before taking on the vault and parallel bars finals on Saturday.