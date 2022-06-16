Yulo has a good chance to maintain his lead at the Asian Senior Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha with the men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar set for Thursday night. AFP/file

SINCE he took up artistic gymnastics as a competitive sport at a very young age, Carlos Edriel Yulo has looked up to former world and Olympic men’s all-around champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan as a role model to follow.

Yulo’s quest to be Asia’s best men’s all-around gymnast and tread in Uchimura’s footsteps began brightly late Wednesday night, leading the way at the halfway point of the event in the 9th Asian Senior Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Relying on his pet event, the floor exercise, the pint-sized Filipino sprite scored 41.833 points after the first three apparatuses – floor exercise, pommel horse and rings – to hold a narrow lead over Chinese gymnasts Yin Dehang (41.800) and Yang Jiaxing (41.700), who were in second and third places, respectively.

The 2019 world men’s floor exercise champion was tops in his forte (14.800), sixth in the rings (14.100) and 20th in the pommel horse (12.933) at the Aspire Academy Dome, a facility built by the Qatar government in 2004 to develop world-class athletes.

Sharing the stage with Yulo in the Asian gymnastics showcase for the first time were national teammates Juancho Miguel Besana and Jan Gwynn Timbang, who were in 27th and 33rd places with scores of 34.533 and 33.067, respectively.

Together with John Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon and John Matthew Vergara, the Pinoy gymnasts were running eighth in the overall standings with 111.960 points.

Yulo has a good chance to maintain his lead with the men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar set for Thursday evening.

He ruled the men’s vault event and also bagged a silver in the parallel bars in the 40th edition of the world meet in Kitakyushu, Japan last November 2023.

Yulo also secured mints in the vault, horizontal bar and runner-up honors in the parallel bars 30th Vietnam Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month, emerging as the country’s most bemedaled athlete in the regional meet with five gold golds and two silvers.

The Asian gymnastics competition is being held for the first time in two years in the Qatari capital after the 2020 and 2021 editions were mothballed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing 21 countries from across the continent, according to the Asian Gymnastics Union website.

The four-day competition serves as the qualifying event to the 41st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships slated October 29 to November 6 in Liverpool, England.

The top six individual athletes and top five squads in the all-around event in the men’s division will represent Asia at the worlds.