‘Proud of the young fellas’: Gilas earn praise from veterans after beating Korea

Pinoy basketball fans were astounded by the young Gilas Pilipinas' performance against South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers on Wednesday night.

Even moreso were the players who had suited up for the national side.

Gabe Norwood, a many-time representative to international competitions, said coach Tab Baldwin did a good job preparing the young team for this particular match.

Coach Tab and the staff made the most of their time and preparation! Proud of the young fellas putting it to work on the court! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 @FIBAAsiaCup #LabanPilipinas #puso — Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) June 16, 2021

Barangay Ginebra's Jared Dillinger was impressed with SJ Belangel's game-winner that carried Gilas to an 81-78 win against their nemesis.

Already a fan of @sjbelangel 🙋🏻‍♂️ — Jared Dillinger (@JDaredevil2) June 16, 2021

Magnolia's Calvin Abueva, who also had been in wars against other FIBA competitors, posted a message of praise for the squad.

Former UAAP star Kiefer Ravena, who now plays for NLEX, said Ateneo is blessed to still have 3 members of Gilas in its UAAP team.

May SJ, Dwight, Kouame pa pala kami. https://t.co/4RmQPMqHrX — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) June 16, 2021

Kai Sotto and the Philippines more than held their own against Korea on Wednesday, a win that added to a storied, decades-long continental basketball rivalry. Photo courtesy of FIBA

Former national team coach Chot Reyes, the one who referred Baldwin to the team, celebrated Belangel's game winner.

COUNTED!!! Gilas Wins!!! — Chot Reyes (@coachot) June 16, 2021

Shaking off a sluggish first quarter, Gilas mounted a furious fightback to claw its way out of a 17-point deficit against the visiting Koreans.

It drew impressive performances from Belangel, Dwight Ramos, naturalized player Ange Kouame and teenage sensation Kai Sotto.

