FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Heading to debut for Gilas vs Indonesia

PBA Gilas draftee Jordan Heading will be making his debut with the national team when they face Indonesia on Day 3 of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Fil-Australian Heading will be joining Lebron Lopez and Geo Chiu as the replacements of Javi Gomez De Llano, Jaydee Tungcab, and Mike Nieto, according to PBA.ph. (LINK ON PBA.PH https://pba.ph/news/heading-makes-gilas-debut-versus-indonesia)

Fellow PBA Gilas draftees Nieto, Tungcab, Isaac Go and William Navarro, saw action on Wednesday when the Filipinos puled the rug from under South Korea at the AUF Gym in Pampanga.

Gilas coach Tab Baldwin sat out Heading Wednesday to give the Fil-Australian time to recover from a hip injury he suffered in training.

Baldwin will be fielding six bigs and six guards as they take on the Lester Prosper-led Indonesian side at 6 p.m. Friday.

Gilas is expected to come in with confidence sky-high following its upset of the Koreans.

"I don't think there's any question that these young guys are going to compete," said Baldwin.

"There's always gonna be a question about: Can our talent stand up to the opponent's talent? Or can our lack of experience stand up to the experience of others? But not their heart and not their desire to fight."

