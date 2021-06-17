FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: Belangel, Sotto to lead Gilas vs Indonesia

Javi Gomez de Liaño to also suit up for Philippines

SJ Belangel, Kai Sotto, and Ange Kouame are set to make their second appearance for Gilas Pilipinas as they take on Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Friday at AUF Gym in Pampanga.

Gilas' lineup for the Indonesia game will also include Javi Gomez de Liaño who will take the place of William Navarro. Mike Nieto and Jeydee Tungcab won't play against Indonesia.

Lebron Lopez, Geo Chiu, and Jordan Heading are also slated for the game.

Rounding up the 12-man lineup are Isaac Go, Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, Carl Tamayo, SJ Belangel, and RJ Abarrientos.

Gilas has already qualified for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup in August in Jakarta by virtue of its 81-78 victory against South Korea.

The Philippines sports a 4-0 record in Group A, while Indonesia is at 1-3.

