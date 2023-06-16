Why LA Tenorio is grateful to Zanjoe Marudo

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio turned to social media to thank his friends, actor Zanjoe Marudo and Mark Patron, for accompanying him to his checkup in Singapore.

On Wednesday, Tenorio posted on his Instagram some photos of his visit to to Mt. Elizabeth Hospital Singapore.





"6/12 -- halfway there.. PRAY,HOPE AND DON’T WORRY," Tenorio wrote on Instagram, referring presumably to the 12 chemotherapy sessions he needs as he battles Stage 3 colon cancer.

He earlier said he is completing his cancer treatments in Singapore every two weeks.

"Thank you tol @onlyzanjoemarudo and @markpatron for accompanying me and being there for me on this journey. Kahit alam ko busy schedule niyo you guys still find time to be with me on this. Maraming salamat sainyo mga tol!" Ginebra Gin Kings guard added.

"I am so blessed to have you guys as my friends/family. I will be forever grateful for this. Maraming salamat mga kapwa Batangueño!"

In late April, he said he is now tumor-free after undergoing surgery but not yet cancer-free.