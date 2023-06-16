Why La Salle's Kevin Quiambao skipped SEA Games

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Quiambao/Instagram

MANILA -- De La Salle University Manila treats every game of its pre-season conquests as a championship game, according to Green Archer Kevin Quiambao.

"Nothing special naman every game naman namin is a championship game," the incoming sophomore told ABS-CBN News. "Thankful ako sa teammates ko na laging nagre-respond in right times, connected kami and 'yung vibes namin sobrang happy. Sana madala namin sa UAAP.”

The Green Archers swept the elimination phase of the FilOil Preseason Cup 2023 and is in the finals of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup.

The reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year played a huge role in La Salle’s early success and isn’t gunning for an individual award next season.

“As of now, wala. Every game focus lang ako sa present, kung ano 'yung pwede ko pang itulong sa lahat para manalo,” he said.

Quiambao posts his workouts in his Instagram stories and the increase in his level of play has been obvious, noting that the reason for his improved play is showing up at the gym.

“Ang tunay na sikreto talaga is keep showing up everyday. Kahit ang sakit na ng katawan mo, ayaw ng katawan mo magtrabaho, pilitin mo lang. May bigger purpose bakit ka gumigising araw-araw, bakit ka nag-training. Ayun nga aiming for the bigger role nga na gusto namin learnings one at a time, every game at a time,” he said.

Quiambao’s teammates, fellow big men Mike and Ben Phillips, were part of the 2023 Gilas team that won gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Having played in the senior’s team in the past, he said he wants to make up for the lackluster performance of La Salle in Season 85, which is why he didn’t suit up for the national team.

“Actually gusto ko talaga mag focus sa DLSU this season eh. 'Yun nga 'di maganda 'yung last season so I think mas kailangan ko i-focus kung ano 'yung kailangan ko isukli 'yung binibigay na tiwala sa akin ng DLSU. So lahat ng 'yun, 'yung preparation sa World Cup, talagang as in dinecline ko muna para makapag-focus sa UAAP Season 86,” he said.

Even for the World Cup this August, he said his “kuyas” are more deserving of the roster spot in the team.

La Salle and Quiambao wish their good showing in the pre-season translates to the UAAP once it begins.