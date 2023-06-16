Tina Salak steps down as FEU coach to migrate to US

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Far Eastern University (FEU) head coach Tina Salak has stepped down from her post as the chief tactician of the Lady Tamaraws.

On Friday, the FEU Tamaraws' official Facebook page announced that Salak is vacating the top coaching position as she will soon be migrating to the United States.

“FEU Women's Volleyball Team Head Coach Tina Salak is stepping down from her position. Coach Tina will soon migrate to the USA as her immigrant visa application recently got approved,” the post stated.

Salak is not yet departing with the Lady Tams though, as she will still act as the team consultant while she is planning her move to the US.

Replacing the former national team setter in the meantime is assistant coach Manolo Refugia, who will be leading the charge of the green-and-gold squad in the upcoming offseason tournament.

“Coach Manolo Refugia will serve as the interim head coach of the team in the V-League Collegiate Challenge scheduled this July. Let's all wish the best for Coach Tina as she moves on to this new phase of her life,” the statement continued.

In her first year as Lady Tamaraws’ head coach, Salak was pivotal in the Season 85 campaign of a young FEU squad, who went on to surprise the UAAP community with their impressive showing in several games.

In fact, they almost got into the Final Four with a 6-8 slate in the elimination round, finishing fifth in the season.

This was a massive improvement for FEU after its 1-13 campaign in Season 84.

FEU was able to sweep the crowd-favorite and perennial powerhouse Ateneo de Manila University, along with the University of the Philippines and the University of the East, in the recent season.

"Happy ako sa journey namin, 'yung na-achieve namin from first round. First round pa lang, 'di ba, from there three wins agad," Salak pointed out before the season ended. "Medyo na-overwhelm, pero nakita namin na kaya."

Salak believed her team has shown great potential -- and she hopes they can realize that in Season 86.

"We dream big, think big. Maraming possible eh," said Salak. "Lahat ng possibilities is just in front of us. 'Yun lang, kung paano lang natin siya kukunin, so kailangan natin talagang pagtrabahuhan pa."

"Not this season, but definitely next season," she added.

