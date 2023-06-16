Perpetual's Arthur Roque. Handout photo

University of Perpetual Help's magical run in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup continues after it battled back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to down Far Eastern University (FEU), 74-73, and clinch a historic semifinals spot, Friday at the Filoiil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jun Roque continued to be the beacon of the Altas' rise, recording another strong showing of 27 points and six rebounds, as JP Boral also added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

After winning six of its eight games in the eliminations to top Group I, Perpetual is now one of the Final Four teams for the first time in school history.

It took a total team effort at both ends to turn the game around, however, as Perpetual was chasing down a nine-point, 53-62 disadvantage early in the fourth and was still behind, 64-69, midway through the quarter. Boral's trey and Roque's free throws, however, finally put them on level ground with 3:18 left.

"Actually, ito 'yung hinahanap naming games. 'Yung previous teams kasi namin, 'pag nalalamangan na, laging lubog e," said head coach Myk Saguiguit. "This game, nakita ko 'yung buo ang loob ng players na kapag crunch time."

Xyrus Torres put FEU back on top, 71-69, before JC Abis joined Boral and Roque in a 5-0 spurt for a 74-71 lead. The Tamaraws still had 12.1 ticks to make something happen, but Torres and Royce Alforque muffed on their triple tries.

Mo Faty then got another offensive rebound for FEU and then hit a short stab, but by then, just 0.7 remained on the clock. A successful inbound later, and the Altas were celebrating history, as they now face off against the University of the Philippines.

"It will be another good game. Marami kaming learnings na makukuha dun ulit, panigurado," said Saguiguit.

Also advancing to the next round is De La Salle University, which took the fight out of Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the third quarter for a dominant 101-79 decision.

Kevin Quiambao waxed hot for 23 points on top of six rebounds and two assists, while Evan Nelle chimed in an all-around 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. The Green Archers also got welcome contributions from Joaqui Manuel who scored six points in the 17-2 tear that blew up a 49-45 edge to a 66-47 advantage at the 5:57 mark of the third quarter.

La Salle went on cruise control from there all the way to a semifinals showdown with National University.

"We have so much respect for Letran. We knew this was their fourth game in five days so if we stepped on the gas, we were hoping they'd slow down," said head coach Topex Robinson, as the Knights played three games in this tourney and two games in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup since Monday.

"But they still gave us a good fight, so credit to our guys for finding a way."

The Green Archers, still perfect in the tourney, showed the might of their depth, with their bench contributing a whopping 68 points.

"Just giving everybody the chance, and with those opportunities, dun na lumalabas how much they want it. What you see is everybody's just taking advantage of those opportunities," said Robinson.

The Tamaraws and the Knights exited the premiere preseason tournament after being paced by Aeron Bagunu (14 points, two steals) and Kurt Reyson (17 points, eight assists, and two rebounds), respectively.

