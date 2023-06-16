PBA on Tour: Tiongson's 37 pts powers Terrafirma past NLEX

Juami Tiongson erupted for 37 points as he propelled Terrafirma past NLEX, 110-96, in the PBA on Tour exhibition at Ynares Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

Tiongson rifled a total of seven triples to go with his six rebounds and six assists in a spirited performance for the Dyip.

"I always treat every game as a playoff game, there was a time I didn't get to play. Credit to my teammates, they look for me, told me to be aggressive," Tiongson said after the victory.

After trailing NLEX 53-52 at the half, Terrafirma mounted an offensive that forced the Road Warriors to its knees.

John Calvo's triple midway in the third gave the Dyip a taste of the lead, 68-67.

Kris Rosales tried the carry the fight for the Road Warriors, but Terrafirma continued its assault to widen the gap to as much as 20 points.

Gelo Alolino had 14 markers for the Dyip, who also got 12 each from Eric Camson and Allen Mina.

Don Trollano led the way for NLEX with 20 points, but it was not enough to offset Tiongson's splendid performance for Terrafirma.