PBA on Tour: Magnolia clobbers TNT, picks up 5th straight win

Magnolia's Rome dela Rosa. PBA/File photo

Magnolia overpowered listless Talk 'N Text for a fifth straight victory in the PBA on tour exhibition at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

The Hotshots blasted a shorthanded Tropang GIGA, 96-63.

From a 55-51 lead in the third quarter, Magnolia jacked the advantage up to 65-52 going to the pay off period.

On Mark Barroca's lead, the Hotshots continued the pounding against TNT which missed the services of Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Jayson Castro.

Rome dela Rosa topscored for Magnolia with 19 points to go with his six rebounds.

Barroca, James Laput and David Murrell added 11 markers each to keep the Hotshots' record spotless in five games.

"It's about getting better and letting the new guys get better on what we do. Yun naman ang ang sabi ni coach take the series game by game," said Dela Rosa.

"For us naman it's about building good habits."

Glenn Khobuntin carried the scoring duties for TNT with 23 markers.

The Tropang GIGA remained winless after three games.