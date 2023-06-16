Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno. Courtesy: Moonton Games

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia -- ECHO on Friday opened its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2023 knockouts campaign with a 3-1 win over Malaysian champions Todak at the AEON Mall Mean Chey here.

ECHO first took Game 1, before Todak thwarted a backdoor attempt by Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales in Game 2 to level the series.

Game 2 was a race to take the opponents' base, with BennyQT on one line and Cikugais on the other.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno got to Cikugais on time and BennyQT managed to get the Malaysians' base to just a sliver of health. But he was hit by crowd control before taking the last hit.

With another dominant win in Game 3 behind BennyQT's comeback play, ECHO took Game 4.

ECHO will be facing the winner of the match between Onic Esports and EVOS Legends.