Mobile Legends: Donut embraces Cambodia superstardom

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 01:21 PM

Marius "Donut" Tan. Courtesy: Moonton Games 

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia -- Marius "Donut" Tan not only won the Cambodian pro Mobile Legends: Bang Bang title for Burn x Flash, he also won the hearts of many Cambodian ML:BB fans. 

His endorsements, spanning from promoting one of the largest banks in Cambodia, to the Khmer franchise of a famous chicken brand, within the span of six months speaks for itself. 

The 20-year-old Filipino-Chinese gold laner, who started his professional career in Nexplay EVOS back in the Philippine, embraced the superstardom that came as he entered the Cambodia pros. 

"Nakaka-proud na ang daming endorsements and lalo na first time ko nagkaroon ng ganoong klaseng sponsors or endorser," he told ABS-CBN News. 

He added that he once dreamed of becoming a model. 

"Noong bata ako, gusto ko maging model, endorser ganiyan... Sa ngayon, feeling ko halos lahat ng naglalaro ng ML [dito] kilala ako," Donut said. 

Donut and the rest of Burn x Flash will be going against Blacklist International on Saturday, for a spot in the MSC grand finals. 

