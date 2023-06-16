Loman tells Kwon: Wait for your turn

Stephen Loman. Handout/File photo

Fourth-ranked bantamweight contender “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il turned a lot of heads when he finished No. 5-ranked Artem Belakh at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov last Saturday.

After the fight, he quickly made his intentions known by calling out ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

However, No. 2-ranked contender Stephen “The Sniper” Loman had something to say about it.

The Filipino dynamo reiterated his claim at being the next guy to challenge Andrade for the bantamweight title, saying he’s done enough since his ONE debut to get a shot at the Brazilian.

“Kwon Won Il was really impressive in that fight. He performed well and got a TKO win against Artem Belakh, and got himself a bonus, so good for him,” he said.

“But I think he’s forgotten about me. When I beat Bibiano [Fernandes], I [knew] that I [was] closer to a world title shot. Kwon already lost to Andrade, and I believe he knows that I’m the next in line to the world title shot.

“To Kwon, you better wait. I’m the one next in line to Andrade. The champ said it himself: ‘We have business to settle.’”

While Loman believes he’s the rightful challenger to the bantamweight title, he’s also also confident should he face the dangerous South Korean in the near future.

The Filipino believes his wrestling and speed will be too much for Kwon to handle.

“If ever we face each other, I still believe I’m at an advantage. I believe my movement and wrestling will make him struggle,” he said. “If I get him down, I can probably submit him. That’s my advantage over him.”

But whoever he faces next, Loman is confident that he can handle anyone in the division because he’s ready.

“Even if there’s no scheduled fight for me yet, training continues. I’ve been working on my weaknesses. I’ve been working on my conditioning and adding strength while polishing my striking,” he said.

“There’s already a set program should there be a fight offered, but for now, I’m just training to stay in shape.”