Rose Jean Ramos stamped her class in the women’s 45kg class at the IWF Youth World Championships Monday. Handout

Rose Jean Ramos was a picture of poise under pressure as she stamped her class in the women’s 45-kilogram division of the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico Monday (Sunday in North America).

After hoisting 70 kilos in the snatch — yielding the gold to Venezuelan Kerlys Maria Montilla Madrid, who lifted 71 kilos — Ramos redeemed herself in clean-and-jerk in lifting 85 kilos, or nearly twice her body weight, in securing the gold in the event on her third and last try.

Thanks to her hefty lift in the harder event, the Zamboanga City pride also annexed the mint in the total lift with a tally of 155 kilos.

After going on the stage as the second among 12 entries, Ramos had to anxiously wait to see if Madrid, who was the second-to-the-last among the lifters, could overhaul her lead.

But the best the Venezuelan could achieve was a clean-and-jerk lift of 82 kilos on her first try then fouled her attempts of 84 and 86 kilos, respectively, in the last two, much to the relief and delight petite Pinay lifter, according to weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella.

Madrid had to play second fiddle to Ramos in the clean-and-jerk and total lifts (153), added Puentevella, who witnessed the athlete’s feats in the city famous for its leather industry located 378.9 meters northwest of Mexico City.

Puentevella, who witnessed the athlete’s feats from Mexico, said that he had instructed coach Allen Diaz to urge Ramos, a bronze medalist in the women’s 49-kg class in the last 31st Vietnam SEA Games, to go for broke in the clean and jerk after capturing silver in the snatch event.

“I told coach Allen Diaz when Rose Jean won a silver in the snatch, losing to Madrid by just one kilo, to tell her to go all out in the clean-and-jerk and she delivered,” Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas, exclaimed.

“To God be the glory. We’re on a roll. Two golds and one silver at the world youth championships here in Mexico. We’re beating the best in the world. Here we come Paris (Olympics) 2024. We can do it. Mabuhay ang Pilipino (Long live the Filipino).”

Diaz is the uncle of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidylin Diaz, while Ramos is a protégé of the training gym that she built in her hometown of Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City.

Puentevella thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the MVP Sports Foundation for supporting the athlete’s trip. They were expected to touch down in Manila by Thursday.