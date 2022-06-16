Volleyball: Alexa Gray powers Canada past Belgium

Alexa Gray (9) spearheaded Canada's win against Belgium in the Volleyball Nations League Week 2. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

MANILA, Philippines -- Canada recorded its first victory in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League after a 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 conquest of Belgium, Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alexa Gray had 24 points, including the match-winner, and collected 10 digs, while Kiera Van Ryk had two service aces to finish with 22 points to go with 11 digs. The Canadians improved their record to 3-3.

Bouncing back from last Monday's straight-set defeat to Thailand, Canada produced a better effort this time, especially on its attacking game.

"I was really excited about what our team did today. I thought we did our game plan and this a big win and big three points for us moving forward in the tournament and I'm just proud of the way we really battled today," said Gray.

"I think all of us had a little bit of a better game. I felt more confident going into this game. We came out today wanting to win and we showed that today," she added.

Hilary Howe and Emily Maglio also played big for the Canadians with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Belgians suffered their fifth loss in six matches.

Britt Herbots, who led Belgium in getting a lifeline in the third set, had 29 points, including four blocks, and seven digs, while captain Celine Van Gestel contributed 16 points and 11 digs.

Canada will face World No. 3 China at 3 p.m. on Friday, while Belgium plays Poland at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Big Dome.

