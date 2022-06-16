Poland overhauled a 0-2 deficit to take down Thailand in Week 2 action of the VNL. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

MANILA, Philippines -- Poland leaned on the superb playmaking of setter Joanna Wolosz to erase a two-set deficit and stun Thailand in a thriller, Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

They earned their first win in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League after a scrappy 22-25, 27-29, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13 result against a shorthanded Thailand team.

"It feels great that we won the match. We know that they (Thais) are a really good team so we have to do our best," said outside hitter Olivia Rozanski, who took the scoring mantle for Poland with 20 points, including two blocks, to go with 16 digs and six receptions.

"I'm really happy that we won and we showed that we too, are really a good team and we can fight until the end," she added.

Wolosz displayed her strong chemistry with her spikers to key the victory for Poland, as they regrouped in the final three sets to break the hearts of the Thais.

The victory was Poland's fourth in six contests, matching Thailand's record in the event.

Martyna Czyrnianska and Weronika Szlagowska each scored 18 points, Kamila Witkowska had 15 points, while Klaudia Alagierska also logged double-digit scoring for the 10th-ranked team in the world with 13 points.

Chatchu-On Moksri had 26 points including five blocks, 15 receptions and 11 digs, while Pimpichaya Kokram added 13 points and 12 digs before sitting out the fourth set due to injury for the 14th-ranked Thais.

Poland will face reigning VNL champions United States at 11 a.m. on Friday, while Thailand plays Japan in a duel of Asian powerhouses at 7 p.m. at the Big Dome.

