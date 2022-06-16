From the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) De La Salle University ended Ateneo De Manila University's Cinderella run in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball on Thursday to set a title clash with early finalist National University.

The Lady Spikers dethroned the defending champions Lady Eagles, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, in the second round of their step-ladder semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alleiah Malaluan topscored for La Salle with 16 points, while Thea Gagate and Jolina de la Cruz added 13 each.

Gagate also tallied 18 attacks, 4 blocks, and a service ace.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, second-seeded La Salle needed to beat Ateneo only once in the semis to advance to the next round.

Everything clicked for the Lady Spikers in the first two sets, as La Salle dominated the Lady Eagles on blocks and floor defense.

Ateneo, led by Faith Nisperos, put up a big fight in the third set and getting as close as 23-24.

La Salle, however, managed to pull through and close out the Lady Eagles for the 11th straight time.

It will be the Lady Spikers' 11th appearance in the Finals in the last 12 full seasons.

Nisperos again led Ateneo with 19 points.

It was a sad ending for the Lady Eagles though as they fell short in their bid to retain the UAAP crown.

They defeated Adamson University in the play-off game for the last Final 4 berth, before beating third-seed University of Sto. Tomas in the first phase of the step ladder semis.