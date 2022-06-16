UAAP: NU wins first-ever women's chess crown

The NU Lady Bulldogs ruled the UAAP Season 84 women's chess tournament. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- National University bagged its first-ever UAAP women's chess title at the conclusion of the Season 84 chess tournaments on Wednesday at the FEU Engineering Building Auditorium in Sampaloc, Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs had already virtually clinched the title before the matches on the final day. They lost to De La Salle University, 1.5-2.5, on Wednesday to finish the tournament with 26.5 points.

NU went out with seven wins, one draw, and one loss after the elimination round and the Final 4.

De La Salle University ended in second with 21 points, while Adamson broke the deadlock with Ateneo with the 2-2 draw for the third-place finish with 15.5 points and nine match points. Ateneo also got 15.5 points, but had just six match points to settle for fourth place.

NU rookie WFM Allanney Doroy went undefeated in all her six matches to bag the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards to go with her Board 2 gold.

"Siyempre, sobrang saya po and overwhelming kasi two years din po kaming napahinga," Doroy said of winning the title this year in the collegiate level.

The Lady Bulldogs were the same team that won the high school girls title in Season 82. "Uhaw na uhaw po kami sa championship trophy din po talaga," Doroy said.

Teammates Princess Ballete topped Board 1 on a 60-percent winning clip and Jesca Docena took Board 4 win with 4.5 points on a 75-percent clip.

La Salle's Francois Marie Magpily snagged the Board 3 gold over NU's Kylen Mordido with a head-to-head matchup win. Jellie Ann Magro of Adamson and Katherine Bunao of UP took the Board 5 and 6 golds, respectively, with three points and two points, respectively.

Far Eastern University barely missed the Final Four on match points with four, despite tying Ateneo and Adamson with 11.5 points after the eliminations.

University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas rounded up in sixth and seventh places with 10.5 and 7.5 points, respectively.