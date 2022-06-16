Don Trollano was the hero in NLEX's slim win against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Don Trollano drilled the go-ahead jumper with 2.2 seconds to go as the NLEX Road Warriors escaped with a 90-89 victory against the TNT Tropang GIGA, Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Road Warriors came out on top in a thrilling endgame that saw both teams exchange big buckets in the final seconds. TNT had one last chance to snatch the victory, but Jayson Castro's three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

NLEX improved to 2-1 in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, while TNT dropped to 2-2.

