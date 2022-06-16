Arwind Santos had 18 points in a losing effort for NorthPort against Magnolia in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort's perfect start to the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup ended on Wednesday, but veteran forward Arwind Santos sees no reason for the Batang Pier to be down on themselves.

The Batang Pier won their first two assignments in impressive fashion, beating Rain or Shine 94-81 and TerraFirma 100-86. They couldn't quite get it done against Magnolia on Wednesday night, however, falling 80-77.

NorthPort rallied from a 17-point deficit against the Hotshots and even led, but gave up the game-winning three-pointer to Rome dela Rosa with six seconds left as Magnolia seized their first win of the conference.

"Isa lang ang naman ang masasabi ko -- hindi talaga para sa amin 'yung laro," Santos told reporters after the contest.

"Maraming pagkakataon, free throws, may mga last shot, hindi lang nakuha. Ganoon talaga, 'pag hindi talaga para sa amin 'yung laro, hindi talaga para sa amin," he added.

Santos had the chance to send the game to overtime, but his last-ditch attempt at a three-pointer hit the front of the rim, and the Hotshots controlled the rebound as time expired. The veteran forward finished with 18 points, making seven of his 21 field goals. He also had 12 rebounds and two blocks in the game.

Afterward, Santos stressed that the Batang Pier should focus on the positive things they did in the game. He was pleased at the fightback they showed after a slow start and believes that this is something they can build on.

"Talagang pinakita namin na talagang lumaban pa rin kami. At nakita rin ng mga manonood, ng mga PBA fans na muntik pa rin manalo ang NorthPort," said Santos. "Oo, natalo kami, pero hindi ibig sabihin na bad game sa amin 'yun."

"Ang importante, pinakita namin na lumaban kami at the end, at nakita rin namin kung saan pa kami pwede mag-improve pa," he added.

"'Yun na lang ang kukunin namin. Kumbaga, susungkutin namin 'yung mga magagandang nagawa namin," Santos also said. "'Yung nahahabol namin, 17 points behind, pero naka-catch kami, nakalamang pa kami. Ayun, magandang point 'yun para sa amin, na 'pag ginusto namin, hindi imposible eh. Nakakahabol kami, pwede kaming manalo."

NorthPort has the chance to bounce back on Saturday when they play the Blackwater Bossing at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

