Meralco blew away Converge, 90-74, to pick up their second victory in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Aaron Black scored a career-high 25 points for the Bolts, who led by as much as 20 against the FiberXers.

Meralco limited Converge to just 12 points in the second quarter before cruising to an easy win.

Allein Maliksi added 22 markers, while Chris Newsome walked away with 19.

(More details to follow.)