Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar in action against the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Fully recovered from the calf injury that he suffered in the Governors' Cup playoffs, Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar is regaining his usual explosive form.

Aguilar is averaging 19.0 points and 6.5 assists in Ginebra's first two games of the 2022-23 Philippine Cup, while making 51.7% of his field goals. In a 90-85 win against Rain or Shine on Wednesday night, he was nearly unstoppable, making 8 of 12 field goals en route to 23 points along with seven boards and two blocks.

"You saw the way he dominated the paint defensively with his shot-blocking and intimidation," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of Aguilar's contributions to their win. "Aside from the scoring, that is such a huge part of what our team is all about."

For Aguilar, the key is simply getting healthy. He missed six games in last conference's playoffs after sustaining a strain in his left calf. And while he returned in the Finals, the veteran big man wasn't at his best.

The offseason, as brief as it was, had been crucial in Aguilar's recovery. He told reporters on Wednesday night that he is now playing without pain.

"I just have to keep building my game shape. That's it," the 35-year-old forward said.

Though he has gotten the all-clear to play, Aguilar also needs to do plenty of work to ensure that he can keep playing without pain. The forward reveals that he has changed his routine, particularly after their practices.

"It's actually something new to me. Before, after practice, I go home. I don't stretch, don't ice," he said. "But now really, kailangan ma-manage."

"Really, management lang talaga. Hindi na rin tayo bumabata. Really gotta be disciplined. Off the court, actually, kailangan ko pa rin talaga alagaan and make sure I'm healthy," he also said. "But ayun nga, na-manage naman. Basta ang point lang, I gotta be ready coming to the game day."

It's a collaboration between Aguilar and the Ginebra coaching staff, said Cone, who noted the preparation they do virtually every day to keep the forward in good shape.

"As a training staff, they know that we have to be careful with Japeth. They know that we have to get him particularly prepared in that particular area of his body. They have to prepare that," he said. "There's a lot of preparation that goes into that in terms of icing, massaging, stretching."

"It takes a lot of discipline to want to do that. Sometimes, it starts feeling good, you just go, 'Okay, never mind, I don't need to do it today.' Then, boom, it's back. So it's an everyday thing that he has to do every time," he added.

Cone is hopeful that Aguilar will continue to stay in top shape, as he remains as vital as ever to Ginebra's hopes of competing in the PBA.

"If he starts feeling it, then he's going to have to limit minutes. If he feels it really badly, maybe he has to sit out a few games. But that's exactly what we're trying to prevent, because that's what happened to us in the finals last conference," he said. "It showed, we went down 2-1 without him and then when he came back, we won three straight games. So, the value is there, obviously."