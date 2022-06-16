Magnolia's Jio Jalalon (6) puts up a shot against NorthPort in their 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup game at the Mall of Asia Arena. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Jio Jalalon is carrying a heavier load than usual for the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots, with two of their veteran guards not playing at full fitness due to injuries.

It is a responsibility that the 29-year-old guard embraces, even as it has not been an easy task. Magnolia lost its first two games of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, including an overtime defeat to Converge last Saturday where they were held scoreless in the extra five minutes.

But the Hotshots finally broke through the win column on Wednesday, outlasting NorthPort 80-77 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Jalalon was instrumental in the victory, as he assisted on the go-ahead three-pointer by Rome dela Rosa with six seconds to play.

"Nakaginhawa din," said a beaming Jalalon after the game, where he finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 36 minutes.

Still limited in the game were veterans Paul Lee and Mark Barroca, who played just 20 and 30 minutes, respectively. Lee had 12 points, all in the first half, while Barroca had eight markers.

Lee wasn't on the floor in crunch time, with Magnolia coach Chito Victolero explaining that his back spasms flared up again. Barroca, meanwhile, is playing through a calf issue.

"Very crucial [si Jio]," said Victolero. "I talked to Jio about it. We need him, especially on both ends of the floor. We need his leadership."

With both Lee and Barroca still hobbled, the Hotshots will need more from Jalalon on offense -- specifically, his ability to set up his teammates.

Victolero noted that the speedy guard will have no problem scoring, but he needs Jalalon to spread the wealth.

"Ang challenge ko sa kanya is how he distribute or ma-involve niya 'yung other players or 'yung kanyang mga teammates," said the coach, adding that he is pleased to see Jalalon rising to the challenge already.

"'Yun nagagawa ni Jio ngayon. You see naman na both ends of the floor, talagang andoon si Jio, depensa, opensa, just like the other guys," he said.

Jalalon, for his part, said he is not dwelling on the pressure of filling in the shoes of his veterans. Indeed, he is happy to have been given the chance to take on a bigger role with the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

"For me naman, hindi ko pine-pressure 'yung sarili. Just enjoy every game, kung anuman 'yung sasabihin nila sa 'kin, kung anong ipapagawa sa 'kin, ginagawa ko naman," said Jalalon.

"Minsan nagkakamali, hindi naman tayo perfect na player," he added, pointing out that he can always ask for help from Victolero and assistant coach Chito Victolero when he needs it.

"Thanks to Coach Chito and Coach Johnny kasi sila 'yung nagga-guide sa akin every [time] nasa loob ako," he added. "'Yun nga, sina Kuya Paul and Kuya Mark may nararamdaman, kumbaga, yes ako na 'yung nasa gilid nila, trabahuhin ko lahat hanggang makakaya ko."

