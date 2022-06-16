UST captain Eya Laure is consoled by her teammates after their loss to Ateneo in the UAAP Season 84 Final 4. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- For University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Kungfu Reyes, the Golden Tigresses did all they could against Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 84 Final 4, but were simply outplayed by the Blue Eagles.

The Tigresses, seeded third in the step-ladder, were ousted by the fourth-seeded Blue Eagles in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 when they played on Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a disappointing end to UST's campaign, given that they were in second place at the end of the first round and in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage. But they won just twice in their last six matches, with their last two losses both coming in straight sets.

"Hindi lang talaga umukol," Reyes said of their match against the Blue Eagles, which lasted an hour and 42 minutes.

"Lahat naman ng naensayo namin lumabas naman," he said. "Pero siyempre ang Ateneo, nag-scouting din. So 'yung mga pang-counter namin, hindi lang namin na-convert, especially noong end game."

The Blue Eagles executed better on both ends in crunch time situations, getting clutch hits from Vanie Gandler and Faith Nisperos. In both sets 1 and 2, Ateneo's net defense was instrumental in closing out the Tigresses, with Eya Laure and Ysa Jimenez getting turned back by their blockers.

Reyes noted that they made Ateneo work for every point, as they committed just 13 unforced errors in the game. Unfortunately for UST, their offense couldn't keep up as they had just 38 kills to Ateneo's 48.

"Sa error namin, ito ang pinakaunting error namin the whole season. So, hindi lang namin nakuha 'yung sabay-sabay ng ganda ng laro," he said. "Talagang tinrabaho naman ni Ateneo 'yung panalo."

"Talagang kung sino lang magtatrabaho nang mas maganda, sinong gigising nang mas maganda ngayong araw or nang tama nitong laro na 'to, 'yun naman talaga ang mananalo," he added.

UST head coach Kungfu Reyes. UAAP Media.

Reyes acknowledged that they were ultimately outplayed by the Blue Eagles, especially down the stretch. He offered no excuses for what transpired, noting that they were the more well-rested team with Ateneo needing to play a knockout game for a Final 4 spot just last Saturday.

"So, wala kaming alibi, wala kaming lahat. Talagang andoon 'yung ginawa namin. Na-stop namin 'yung dapat ma-stop, na-minimize namin 'yung error namin," the coach said. "Na-distribute 'yung bola nang maayos, hindi lang namin mai-convert into points 'yung mga atake nung iba nating mga kasama."

"Ganoon talaga 'yung laro," he also said. "Okay naman, wala namang regret… Talagang lahat ng puntos, tinrabaho ni Ateneo."

The Tigresses now head into an uncertain offseason, with team captain Eya Laure yet to commit to returning for Season 85. Reyes said they have other graduating players who are still eligible to play, but they have yet to talk to them about staying with the program.

"Hindi namin nakuha this time. So talagang kailangan naming bumawi by next year," the coach said.