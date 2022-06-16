Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (UPDATED) - Omega Esports showed why they are the "lower bracket kings" with a convincing 3-0 sweep against EVOS Singapore, and keep alive their campaign in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

After a 1-2 loss against Todak on Tuesday, Omega banked on three clean games to pull through and enter the next round of the playoffs.

EVOS SG's Tristan "Gear" Christopher Nathanael's initiations gave the Singaporeans a slight lead early into Game 1. But Omega eventually gained full control, as MSC 2021 Finals MVP Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Irithel and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic's Valentina took the reins - adding to Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's sneaky pokes during team fights with his Natalia.

Kelra earned the MVP recognition in Game 1 behind a 6/1/2 kill-death-assist record.

E2Max and Ch4knu's connection with their Yve and Chou respectively put Omega in a better position during team fights in Game 2 to cleanly draw match point.

Ch4knu's initiations became key for his MVP nod in Game 2, behind a clean game with a 2/0/12 KDA record.

Raizen, who made his presence felt in Game 2, repeated a stellar performance in Game 3 behind his Ling pick, picking off Gear in any chance he could.

Raizen rose to the occasion in Game 3, earning the MVP honors behind a 7/1/6 KDA.

With the win, Omega booked a showdown against the loser of the match between fellow Pinoys RSG Philippines and Malaysia's Orange Esports, set to be held 6 p.m. Thursday.