The Magnolia Hotshots celebrate after Rome dela Rosa hit a go-ahead three-pointer against the NorthPort Batang Pier. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- For the Magnolia Hotshots, their victory against NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday night was important in more ways than one.

Not only was it their first victory of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, but it also gave them a boost of confidence heading into a pivotal week into their campaign.

The Hotshots will play San Miguel on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, before facing off against Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Ito 'yung simula namin," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero after they hacked out an 80-77 triumph against the Batang Pier.

"We have a hard week," he pointed out. "Ang natitirang games namin, Friday and Sunday, against San Miguel and Ginebra. So we have a very, very hard week."

The tight win against NorthPort, thus, was a welcome development. Helping their cause was the presence of Ian Sangalang, who bucked an illness the day before the game to suit up against the Batang Pier.

Sangalang needed to be given IV fluids in the morning of the game but he recovered enough to contribute eight points and 10 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of action.

"Sabi ko, maglalaro ako, no excuse. So kahit ano 'yung nararamdaman, kahit anong kinalalabasan ng laro ko, maglalaro ako," said the Magnolia center. "Kaysa naman 'yung hindi ako maglalaro, siyempre 'yung mga kasama ko, makikita nila 'yun na kulang na naman kami. Parang isa na naman sa iniisip nila 'yun, na kulang kami."

The Hotshots were already not at 100% as both Paul Lee and Mark Barroca were dealing with injuries.

Like their head coach, Sangalang knew they needed to get a victory against the Batang Pier, especially with a big week coming up.

"The next game namin is San Miguel tapos Ginebra. So kailangan talaga namin mailusot 'to," said Sangalang. "Pag nailusot namin 'to, at least mayroon kaming baon na panalo kami after ng game namin, before 'yung dalawang match-up namin na malalakas."

Magnolia dropped its first two games against TNT and Converge before Wednesday's breakthrough.

"Dahan-dahan, nakukuha namin," said Sangalang. "Ang breaks of the game na naman, napunta sa amin. So thankful kami na this time, napunta sa amin. Kasi 'yung dalawang game namin, sa kalaban napunta."

"Thankful kami, ngayon binigay naman sa amin," he added. "So tiwala lang kami sa dulo na pwede kaming manalo, okay na kami doon."