It will be round 3 of Ateneo vs. La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder semifinals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University will be well-rested when it faces archrival Ateneo de Manila University on Thursday night, with a place in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball finals on the line.

The Lady Spikers and the Blue Eagles will battle for the third time this season at the Mall of Asia Arena, with opening serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

It will be La Salle's first game in a week, having last played on January 9 when they lost to Adamson University in their final game of the elimination round. Despite that defeat, the Lady Spikers still secured the second seed, thanks to National University's sweep.

That means that La Salle will have a twice-to-beat advantage against the Blue Eagles, and a win on Thursday night will send them to the finals where the Lady Bulldogs have been waiting since last week.

While La Salle has time on their side, the Blue Eagles are entering with plenty of confidence after winning three consecutive do-or-die matches. Ateneo had to beat Adamson just to enter the semifinals, then swept No. 3 seed University of Santo Tomas to progress in the step-ladder.

Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro was especially pleased with the Blue Eagles' defense in their 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 triumph against the Golden Tigresses, singling out the 17 digs of team captain Dani Ravena.

"We really worked hard on our defense, and I'm happy that Ravena, Dani did well. She had 17 digs today, and nama-manifest 'yung hard work namin," said Almadro. "Talagang malaking bagay kasi we worked hard on our defense recently. Kasi alam naman namin, noong first round, kulelat talaga kami sa depensa."

"So slowly, we're doing it right, and hopefully, we can do it right more, more and more, towards the next games," he added.

Their defensive tenacity -- both at the net and on the floor -- will be tested against the Lady Spikers who ranked fourth in the league in spiking after the eliminations. La Salle won both of their elimination round matches, including a five-set classic in the second round.

The Blue Eagles have not won against their archrivals since 2017.

Ateneo will have only one day to rest and prepare for their fourth consecutive do-or-die match, but Almadro is optimistic that his players will have enough in the tank to force another game.

"We just prepare, day by day. We will just do it one game at a time, one day at a time, and hopefully we will win at the right time, we will win when it matters," the coach said.

If the Blue Eagles win, there will be another knockout match between Ateneo and La Salle on Saturday. Should La Salle triumph, however, they will arrange a best-of-3 finals showdown against the Lady Bulldogs, with Game 1 of the series set for Saturday.

