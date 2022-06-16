Filipino center Kai Sotto was among the group of players who worked out for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft.

Sotto joined Jacob Gilyard, Fatts Russell, Yoan Makoundou, Karlo Matkovic, and Yannick Nzosa in working out for the Kings, who own the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

a new day, a new group of prospects in the gym



— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 16, 2022

The workout also gave the 20-year-old Sotto the opportunity to reunite with former Gilas Pilipinas captain Jimmy Alapag, who now works as an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate.

"The entire country and I are rooting for you," Alapag said of Sotto in an Instagram post.

Sotto is looking to make history as the first homegrown Filipino drafted to the NBA. The Rookie Draft is set for June 23 in Brooklyn.