Japan-PH exhibition match canceled due to health protocols

MANILA, Philippines -- The exhibition match between the Philippine men's team and Japan, scheduled for today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, has been canceled.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said in a statement late Wednesday that the event, dubbed the PNVF International Challenge, will have to be called off over health and safety protocols.

The exhibition matches were a side event of the on-going Volleyball Nations League Week 2 for both men and women at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"The PNVF apologizes to fans who looked forward to the match," the federation said.

Details on ticket refunds will be announced through Ticketnet.

Last weekend, the Philippine women's volleyball team played exhibition matches against Thailand and Japan in the same San Juan venue.