Lorenzo Bryan Competente scores 15 points for Gilas Youth. FIBA Basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas youth squad demolished Kazakhstan, 83-60, to move to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar Thursday (Manila time).

Lorenzo Bryan Competente led four other Gilas players in double-digit scoring against the Kazakhs.

Competente had 15 points, while Jacob Bayla had 13.

Zain Mahmood and Kristian Porter added 12 each as Alexander Konov tallied 11.

The Filipinos led by as many as 26 points.

Gilas had to go through Kazakhstan after settling for second spot in Pool C following a 73-67 setback against automatic quarterfinalist Japan.

Gilas will next tackle reigning champion Australia, which topped Pool A with an unbeaten 3-0 card.