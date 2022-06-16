Converge coach Jeff Cariaso. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers are experiencing some growing pains but their head coach is confident that these will benefit them down the line.

Converge on Sunday suffered a second close loss in three games, absorbing an 86-83 defeat against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

It was an especially painful result for the FiberXers, as they led 83-82 with 23 seconds left and had a chance to further increase the lead with just 9.3 ticks to go when RK Ilagan was fouled.

The young guard missed both free throws, however, and TNT's Jayson Castro raced to the other end for the go-ahead layup. Two more free throws by J-Jay Alejandro secured the win for the Tropang GIGA.

"You know, games like this is where you learn the most. We're for sure gonna learn a lesson here," Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said after the game. "There's a lot of things we can be better at. We have to play a full 48."

"Against a good team and a championship-level team like Talk 'N Text, you have to be good. And, you know, the lessons tonight are gonna make us better also," he added.

It marked the second time this conference that Converge suffered a slim defeat; they fell 79-77 to Rain or Shine in their season opener, with Beau Belga drilling the game-winner late.

But the FiberXers have also shown promise, notably in an 89-82 overtime win against the Magnolia Hotshots in their second game where they dominated in the extension.

Against TNT, Cariaso said that their slow start and poor execution down the stretch were the biggest area of concerns. They fell behind by 11 points to start the game, and the coach was dissatisfied with how they defended against Castro in the most crucial possession in crunch time.

"We made defensive mistakes -- giving Jayson that open three, and then just how we defended that last basket," said Cariaso.

"But again, it happens," he added. "I think that's another game that we should have won. I think it was no one else's fault but ours. We have to grow, we have to be better next time, lalo na down the stretch."

Converge will look to bounce back on Thursday night against the Meralco Bolts at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

