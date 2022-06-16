Arwind Santos (29) in action for NorthPort against Rain or Shine in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Arwind Santos, still playing at a high level even at age 41, has been named as the league's Defensive Player of the Year by the PBA Press Corps.

The NorthPort forward will be recognized during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night on June 21 at the Novotel Manila Araneta Center.

This marks the third time in his glittering career that Santos has won the Defensive Player of the Year trophy, after bagging the award in 2008 and 2011. At 41, he is the oldest to win the accolade given by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

It is also the latest trophy that Santos has collected after a resurgent campaign with the Batang Pier in 2021. He was earlier named part of Season 46 Mythical First Team and member of the All-Defensive team during the Leo Awards.

It was his eighth inclusion in the All-Defensive Team, putting him in the same company as some of the league's all-time best defenders including Marc Pingris, Jerry Codinera, and Glenn Capacio.

He averaged 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and a league-leading 1.5 blocks per game last season, where he played in the All-Filipino Cup for San Miguel before being traded to NorthPort ahead of the Governors' Cup.

Santos' impressive production made him a contender for the Best Player of the Conference award in the Governors' Cup.

A 16-year pro, Santos was the PBA's Most Valuable Player in 2013 and is a nine-time champion and two-time Finals MVP.

He has twice won Best Player of the Conference honors, is a 10-time Mythical First Team member, and an 11-time All-Star.

