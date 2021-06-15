Golf: Yuka Saso meets idol Rory McIlroy, as champ meets champ

Newly crowned US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso of the Philippines finally personally met Northern Ireland golfer and former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

Two unforgettable days in two weeks for @SasoYuka_315!



Our #USWomensOpen champion visited @GolfTorrey to meet and walk a practice round with her fellow #USOpen champion @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/oj9xvbINBu — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) June 15, 2021

Saso, whose swing she patterned after McIlroy, met the 4-time major champion at Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday, as McIlroy prepared for the US Open this week.

Yuka shared how she went to the driving range to look for @McIlroyRory and found him on the course, walked with him for 3 holes during his practice round. But she can’t share what they talked about.



She did say Rory already approved of her swing 👍🏼 @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/DivlerBMuZ — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) June 15, 2021

McIlroy had congratulated Saso when she won the US Women's Open last week.

"Everyone's going to be watching Yuka Saso swing videos on YouTube now," McIlroy said, referring to Saso's routine of watching his swing on YouTube. "Congratulations!"

Saso has famously modeled her swing after McIlroy, and a Golf Channel video of their nearly identical swings got McIlroy's attention.

"The way she sort of turns off the ball," McIlroy said, as quoted by USA Today. "That's sort of . . . Like the way our heads both go at impact. There is some stuff there."

McIlroy said he had been watching the US Women's Open and offered Saso some straightforward advice ahead of the final round.

"Go finish it out today and get that trophy," McIlroy said in an Instagram story, which Saso confirmed that she saw.

"Rory mentioned me on Instagram and said 'Get that trophy,' and I did. So thank you Rory," said Saso, who tied South Korea's Park Inbee as the youngest champion at the women's game's oldest major.

