WATCH: Belangel's game-winning trey in Gilas' stunning win over South Korea

Watch the difficult shot pulled off by Sam Belangel that towed Gilas Pilipinas past South Korea in their highly entertaining face-off in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Wednesday night.

The scoreline was tied 78-all with 2 seconds remaining in the match following Lee Hyun-jung's triple for South Korea.

Coach Tab Baldwin quickly drew a play that had Dwight Ramos throwing the inbound to Belangel.

The Ateneo standout first faked an attempt to evade his defender before drilling the game-winner.

This gave Gilas an 81-78 victory over their rivals.

The victory also assured the Philippines of a ticket in the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.