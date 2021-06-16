Witnessing greatness: TJ Manotoc shares thoughts covering Yuka Saso’s historic US Women’s Open run

Veteran sports journalist and ABS-CBN News North America Bureau chief TJ Manotoc was inside the ropes when Filipino golfer Yuka Saso won the 2021 US Women’s Open.

In the first episode of "Post-Game: The ABS-CBN Sports Podcast", Manotoc talks about what it was like to witness Saso’s history-making win up close, and what her feat means for Philippine golf.

Manotoc also ranks the most memorable sports events he has covered. So where does he place Saso's recent achievement? It's right up there with a certain breakthrough basketball game.

