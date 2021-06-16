Tennis: No. 5 seed ousts Alex Eala in W25 Madrid first round

Filipino teen ace Alex Eala crashed out of the singles draw in the ITF $25,000 Madrid tournament where she was eliminated in the opening round by No. 5 seed Andrea Lazaro Garcia of Spain, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, on Wednesday.

In the opening set, world No. 630 Eala, 16, enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 lead until 26-year-old world No. 272 Lazaro Garcia broke to trail at 4-2.

A forehand down the line winner gave Eala three break points, and she successfully converted with a punishing forehand that was netted by the Spaniard. Serving for the set at 5-2, Eala overcame two double faults and fought off a break point. She took the first set, 6-2, with a forehand down the line that Lazaro Garcia netted.

Eala, a junior exempt player in the singles draw, took a 3-1 lead in the second set but Lazaro Garcia won the next three games to lead in the match for the first time at 4-3. Eala leveled at 4-4 and Lazaro Garcia continued to up her game to advance to 5-4. A double fault from Eala awarded Lazaro Garcia a set point, which she won, 6-4, to force a decider.

At 2-2 in the final set, Eala had a break point opportunity but Lazaro Garcia held serve with a forehand approach shot winner on advantage. The only break in the decider was in the 10th game, where Eala committed a double fault. Lazaro Garcia had three match points on break and an error from Eala led to the Spaniard’s victory, 6-4.

In terms of aces, Eala had one, while Lazaro Garcia had two. As for double faults, the Filipino had 11, while the Spaniard had six.

Later in the day, Eala will see doubles action with Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra in the quarterfinals against 24-year-old Ashley Lahey of the United States and 21-year-old Oliviac Tjandramulia of Australia.

On Tuesday, Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva scored an upset over No. 2 seeds Robin Anderson of the United States and Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the first round.

Eala had just won the Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles championship on June 12 with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia. This is Eala’s second grand slam title following her Australian Open junior girls’ doubles championship in 2020 with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

In the professional tour, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar won her maiden title in January at the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

