Prosper vows to return as a PBA import but only for Terrafirma

Former PBA reinforcement Lester Prosper, who will spearhead Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers as a naturalized player, made it clear where his loyalty lies as far as the PBA is concerned.

"I'm Terrafirma and that's where I am for the rest of my career," the 6-foot-10 Prosper said.

Prosper, who suited up for the Dyip in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup, will be answering the call of former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman, who now mentors the Indonesian national squad.

He also played for the San Miguel Beermen in the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 (EASL) where he partnered with Dez Wells.

But Prosper said that was just for the EASL.

"I would never comeback as a Beerman. I would play international tournaments with the Beermen. But I would never comeback as a Beerman," he said.

Prosper wants to get reunited with Terrafirma once the PBA starts bringing in imports again.

"I have so much love for the Filipino people. I love it here. I definitely love playing here and I can't wait until we open back up again, so we can get basketball going and just comeback and entertain people," Prosper said.

RELATED VIDEO