FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Indonesia big man Prosper excited in PH return

Former PBA import Lester Prosper said he aimed to help Indonesia advance in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers when they take on South Korea, Thailand, and host the Philippines.

The newly naturalized player of Indonesia, who was a reinforcement for the Columbian Dyip in 2019, is taking up the same role for the Red and White under Serbian coach Rajko Toroman, the former Gilas Pilipinas coach.

"I'm just trying to do what I need to get, rebounding, blocking shots, scoring a little bit of everything. What coach Rajko needs me to do, what I have added to my game over the summer," the 6-foot-10 Prosper said.

"The duty is to be able to come in and take your team to the next level. That's the job of an import."

He acknowledged it will be a bit of a challenge for Indonesia in these qualifiers because it will be forced to compete without Brandon Jawato, an Indonesian-American who could add more to the team's scoring duties.

The 6-foot-4 Jawato is still recuperating from an operation.

"Yeah, of course, it's going to be tougher (without him). He brings a lot of attention, draws a lot of attention (from defense)," Prosper said.

Still he looks forward to competing in the Philippines, he added.

"I have so much love for the Filipino people I love it here," said Prosper, who debuted for Indonesia with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds along with 2 steals last November.

Prosper also commented about training with Gilas' Kai Sotto in Miami back in May.

The two worked out with noted trainer Stanley Remy, who coached Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond.

"Kai is a quick learner. He wants to learn, he wants to improve. He came to the right place," said Prosper. "He came there, learned, soaked everything up . . . So sky's the limit for Kai."

