PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - Blacklist International on Thursday eliminated Fireflux Impunity of Turkey from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after a clean 3-0 sweep in their playoff opener held at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Cambodia.

Fireflux Impunity's elimination means that no more non-Southeast Asian teams are left in the competition, as organizers Moonton Games pushed to transition the tournament into an international mid-season tournament in the coming years.

Blacklist completely dominated over Fireflux in Game 1, highlighted by MPL Season 11 rookie of the season Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo's Maniac or 4 kills in succession.

ONGOING: Blacklist opens their #MSC2023 playoff campaign against Turkey’s Fireflux Impunity.



Yue erupted with a Maniac as Blacklist held a massive lead. Blacklist now leads the series, 1-0. @abscbnnewssport pic.twitter.com/gGQ5FFQ8WX — AC (they/them) 📰 (@mac_coloma) June 15, 2023

Despite being behind in the kill department, Blacklist went on a gold rush and amassed a 7,000 gold lead, to eventually overtake the Turkish squad and reach match point.

Blacklist hammered the nail in the coffin to send the Turkish squad, whose players they considered close company, home.

DONUT, Mitch lead Burn x Flash to history

Meanwhile, host squad Burn x Flash, with Marius "DONUT" Tan and head coach Mitch "Mitch" Sato made history as the first Cambodian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squad to make it into the top 4 of an international tournament.

This comes after they eliminated Singaporean powerhouse RSG Singapore from MSC 2023.

"We are proud to bring Cambodia to its first ever Top 4 finish in the international stage. And as a Filipino too we are proud of ourselves. We feel good," Mitch said.

Burn x Flash will face Blacklist International on Saturday.