Stephen Loman readies himself for Fabricio Andrade. Handout photo

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman believes that his shot at ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade will happen soon, so he’s been gearing up for what he thinks is the inevitable.

Though it’s not official yet, both Loman and Andrade think they are bound to square off for Brazilian’s title. After all, the Filipino proved that he deserves a shot at the unstoppable Andrade by dominating all three of his fights in ONE Championship.

Knowing that he can be called up for a match with Andrade at any time, Loman is making sure he’s ready.

“Even if there’s no scheduled fight for me yet, training continues. I’ve been working on my weaknesses. I’ve been working on my conditioning and adding strength while polishing my striking,” he said.

“There’s already a set program should there be a fight offered. But for now, I’m just training to stay in shape.”

He needs all of that and more against Andrade, who’s been a force since making his ONE debut in 2020.

“Wonder Boy” has yet to lose in all of his seven matches in ONE. The only blemish on his record is a no-contest against John Lineker in a fight where many felt he was winning.

In six wins, Andrade scored five finishes, courtesy of his kicks, knees, punches, and even a rear-naked choke.

That’s why Loman is doing everything he can to prepare for Andrade.

“Fabricio Andrade is a very good striker. His reach is impeccable, his boxing is very good, and he has kicks and knees as well. I have to look out for those knees. That’s what he wants to do. He wants to dig deep into the body and then rain down knees on you,” he said.

“He knows how to create distance. He uses his reach to damage his opponents from afar. His timing is good, he’s got quick reflexes. That’s why he gets what he wants in the Circle. That timing, speed, and reach will be something I have to look out for.”

However, Loman is confident that his arsenal could give Andrade problems, his wrestling and top game in particular.

He showed glimpses of it against Japanese veteran Shoko Sato before dominating grappling wizard and former ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes.

It’s the same weapon he plans to win the ONE title with.

“On the ground, I think that’s where I have an advantage,” he said. “Now I’m training my techniques in takedowns and the ground. I’m working on different submissions to add to my ground-and-pound game.”