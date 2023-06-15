Gilas coach hopes De Jesus to inspire more Fil-Ams to play for PH

Vanessa De Jesus. Nat Ledonne/Duke Athletics

Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach Patrick Aquino hopes Vanessa De Jesus' commitment to play for the Philippine women's basketball national team will lead to more Fil-foreigners recognizing the opportunity to play for flag and country.

"Tuloy-tuloy na sana. Sana, it’s the spark that starts something bigger, para sa ibang mga Fil-Am na gusto mag-represent ng country," Aquino said.

De Jesus, who just wrapped up her junior season for the Duke University Blue Devils, formally announced her desire to play for the Philippines on Tuesday night (Manila time) in a media availability session.

"Now, Vanessa’s coming, sana lahat, sina [WNBA prospect] Chanelle [Molina], Kayla [Padilla] … we’re hoping more, the teammate of Vanessa is also a Fil-Am, Amaya Bonner [of Florida State University]," Aquino said.

"And then ‘yung mga Fil-Ams natin sa youth, talagang may mga puro diyan. But coming here, with the exception of Louna Ozar who’s going to play for UP, hopefully they recognize that we have good schools here and it’s going to be easier for them to play for the national team if they’re here."

Over the years, the Gilas Women program has brought in overseas-based Pinays to reinforce the national squad for international competitions. The list includes Ella Fajardo, Stefanie Berberabe, Gabi Elisha Bade, and Kelli Hayes, to name a few.

De Jesus thinks De Jesus' inclusion will only be the beginning of more Filipinas in the United States realizing there is a chance to play for Gilas Women to honor their heritage.

"I’ve been in contact with them and letting them know that hey, look, we could team up, represent our culture, our family," De Jesus shared. "My culture is big to me. Something they always value is family."

"I hope this will just be the stepping stone to future Filipino-Americans to see that we can also compete for the culture and also show our love for our families. Again, I hope I’m just the beginning, and I’ll talk to them, so I think there will be more in the future, for sure," she added.

Born in California to a Cebuano father and a Pangasinense mother, De Jesus mentioned that representing the Philippines also gives her a platform to give back and embrace the Filipina aspect of herself, while also representing the Asian-American community on a larger scale.

"My culture, my family is so important to me. I’m so grateful to finally get this opportunity to represent. Since I was little, there wouldn’t be basketball without my family, so again, having both of these on this kind of level, to represent it is something I’m super excited about," she said.

"I would definitely say, when I first came to Duke, I was the first Asian-American basketball player, so coming here, I understood the importance of my opportunity to be here, and I really wanted to have an impact."

The Gilas Women contingent will leave for Melbourne, Australia on June 17, and will meet De Jesus there at the end of the week.

Aquino had mentioned that the team will play several tune-up games before the FIBA Women's Asia Cup opens on June 26 to further fine-tune themselves and help get De Jesus up to speed with his system.

“I’m very happy having the thought that she’s here and can represent the country. Sabi ko sa kanya, we’ve been waiting for you with open arms," Aquino said.

The Philippines will play world No. 3 Australia and No. 9 Japan, as well as Chinese Taipei in Group B of the continental championship.

The team will then continue preparing for the Asian Games, where Aquino is expecting more Fil-foreigners to join the squad.

"I see a big wave [of Fil-Ams] coming in. If Mai-Loni [Henson] is really completely healed, I think she will definitely come and play. But I told her, [focus] on the healing process muna. Hindi tayo nagmamadali. Sabi ko nga, we have the Asian Games for you. Hopefully, you can come and represent the country," he noted.

For her part, De Jesus vowed to commit for the long run to help the team in any way possible.

"As long as the time works, I am always excited to play and represent for my culture and family. This is not the last of me you guys will see," she promised.