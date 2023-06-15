FilOIl: UP semis-bound after trashing Lyceum

UP's Harold Alarcon. Handout photo

The University of the Philippines (UP) flexed its muscle against Lyceum of the Philippines University, Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, for a resounding 86-66 rout to book a ticket to the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals.

Malick Diouf powered through for 15 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists and Harold Alarcon fired 20 points on top of five rebounds, and three assists, as the Fighting Maroons became the second team to advance to the next round after National University.

This is UP's first semifinals appearance in the preseason tournament.

"Very happy, lalo na 'yung experience na nakukuha ng young guys, kailangan namin 'yun. Habang nagpo-progress 'yung games, kitang-kita natin na nag-iimprove kami game per game," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

UP overwhelmed the Pirates with its depth, as three bench players keyed a 15-3 burst that opened up a three-point, 31-28, lead in the middle of the second quarter into a 46-31 advantage early in the third period. They stepped harder on the gas from that point and widened their gap to as big as 26.

In all, UP's bench totaled 45 points, outscoring both Lyceum's starters (42) and reserves (24).

"Marami kaming players who have the potential, pero alam natin at this level ng game, 'yung adjustment, malaking learning pa. Nandun pa kami sa part na we're growing as a team," said Monteverde of his fully-loaded lineup.

The Pirates exited from the quarterfinals after a 6-3 elimination round, even as Enoch Valdez provided 12 points, six rebounds, and four steals.

With Mac Guadana fully healthy and Valdez on his final tour of duty, Lyceum is looking to return to the Final Four in the upcoming NCAA Season 99.

The No. 4 seeds are also set after Colegio de San Juan de Letran topped Guang Ming College (GMC) in terms of aggregate, while Far Eastern

University swept Jose Maria College (JMC) Foundation.

First, the Flying Dragons claimed their "best win in program history" after upsetting the NCAA three-peat champion Knights, 84-79.

Down by seven after the opening salvo, the PCCL Luzon titlists turned the game around via a 55-29 tear in the second and third quarters for a 71-52 lead. They were still ahead, 73-54, early in the final frame before Letran marched forward to as close as three late.

GMC ultimately held on to the win, but it's still the Knights advancing to the next round by virtue of superior aggregate.

"Of course, our goal was to win by 13 points or more, but I'm still extremely proud of the guys and their effort," said an emotional head coach Mo Gingerich. "They left it all on the floor today. It's easy to say this is our best win in program history."

Dikachi Udodo posted a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead three other teammates in double-digits for the Flying Dragons who bow out of the tourney with a 1-1 record. Joshua Jamias also added 13 points and eight rebounds, as they now look ahead to a competition in Taiwan.

Undermanned Letran was spearheaded by Edzel Galoy's 23 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. With lead guard Kurt Reyson not in uniform, they still did just enough to set up a date with Group II top seed De La Salle University.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, bucked a slow start to take care of business against the Kings, 90-80.

Xyrus Torres topped the scoring column for the green-and-gold with 19 points and was backstopped by Mo Faty who pounded in 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. With back-to-back wins at the expense of the Escandor Cup champions from VisMin, they forge a duel opposite Group 1 No. 1 University of Perpetual Help.

But that was not before JMC took a 21-17 lead after the opening period and then kept coming to just down eight midway through the final frame. FEU's edge would hold, however, with guards Royce Alforque and Janrey Pasaol delivering timely hits to quell any uprising.

"Give credit to them. Binigay nila best nila, nakadikit sila ngayon, pero good thing, na-finish naman namin," said head coach Denok Miranda. "Ngayon, ibang usapan na naman. So trabaho lang ulit, laro lang ulit."

Captain Christer Catarong -- standing at just 6-foot-2 -- posted a 24-point, 16-rebound double-double to go with five assists and two steals to front the effort for the Kings. Despite going winless in the tourney, they held their head high after improving on their 31-point losing margin the last time around.

"Unang-una, tuwang-tuwa ako sa players namin kasi napakita 'yung laro nila. Hindi katulad nung unang game na kinakabahan sila," said head coach Dodong Cagampang. "'Yung experience ang pinakamalaking bagay sa amin. Para kung sakaling makabalik kami, makapaghanda kami nang maganda."