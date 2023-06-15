Photo from PBA D-League's Facebook page

MANILA – The Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda secured the last finals berth of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup after trouncing archrival Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran in the do-or-die Game 3 of their semifinal series on Thursday.

The Red Lions went for a 79-65 coast-to-coast victory over the Knights to set up a title clash against defending champions EcoOil-La Salle at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Red Lions once again relied on a rousing 10-0 start and never looked back as they eliminated Letran to reach the best-of-three championship series.

San Beda wasted a mammoth 24-point lead in Game 1 to run out of steam in overtime, 93-87, but learned its lessons by running away in Game 2, 74-51, and another statement win in the sudden-death starring James Payosing.

Payosing exploded for 23 points laced by a perfect 4-of-4 accuracy from downtown to go along with nine rebounds and three assists to show the way for the top-ranked Red Lions, who drew support from Damie Cuntapay and Yukien Andrada with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

He scored 15 of his total output in the first half, where the Red Lions erected the biggest lead at 21 points before taking a 46-29 cushion at the turn. They were never threatened from there on.

“Hindi nag-relax ‘yung mga players. Sabi ko lang sa kanila, don’t’ stop playing for 48 minutes at nilagay nila ‘yun sa puso nila. Noong Game 1, huminto kami,” said coach Yuri Escueta, who’s up for his first finals stint since taking the reins in Mendiola.

“Credits go to our players. Ang sabi ko lang sa kanila, kahit lumamang kami ng malaki, it’s how we sustain it. Nag-focus lang kami sa depensa at naging smart on offense the whole game.”

And the Red Lions did, giving no room to their long-time rivals who only came as close at 52-61 early in the fourth quarter before folding for good.

A 9-0 San Beda run capped by Payosing’s trey iced the deal at 70-52 heading home.

Kurt Reyson paced the Knights with 19 markers, who came out sluggish right off the bat from a match just hours prior in another tournament.

The scores:

Marinero-San Beda 79 – Payosing 23, Cuntapay 11, Andrada 10, Alfaro 7, Jopia 7, Gallego 6, Puno 6, Visser 4, Cortez 3, Royo 2, Tagle 0, Alloso 0, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, Teruel II 0.

Wangs-Leran 65 – Reyson 19, Cuajao 13, Guarino 10, Santos 7, Tolentino 5, Morales 5, Go 4, Monje 2, Laquindanum 0. Brillantes 0, Bojorcelo 0, Ariar 0.

Quarterscores: 22-12, 46-29, 61-50, 79-65.

