Boxing: Ancajas to battle experienced Colombian Wilner Soto

Jerwin Ancajas while fighting Fernando Martinez. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/file



Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas will begin his comeback trail by taking on experienced Colombian Wilner Soto in the undercard of the Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea bout on June 24.

Ancajas’ trainer-manager Joven Jimenez said Soto is an experienced bantamweight with a record of 22-12.

“Experienced ang kalaban. Matibay siya at may galing,” Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

The camp of the former IBF junior bantamweight champion is already watching tapes of Soto’s past fights.

Ancajas has recently partnered with esteemed conditioning coach Memo Heredia to establish peak conditioning ahead of his climb up the bantamweight ranks.

“Nasa 95 percent na siya. Nagme-maintain condition na lang,” said Jimenez.

The coach said they have sacrificed much to make sure that Ancajas’ next bout will be a success.

“Maaga kaming pumunta dito sa US kahit wala pa kaming schedule. Iniwan namin pamilya namin sa Pilipinas kahit 'yong bunso ni Jerwin kakalabas pa lang,” said the coach.

“Gusto namin ni Jerwin makakuha ng belt sa 118 pounds. ‘Yan ang pangarap naming dalawa at hindi makuha 'yan kung hindi kami mag-sakripisyo.”

Ancajas is 33-3-2 with 22 knockouts as a professional boxer.

He was on the brink of making 10 world title defenses until he came across Fernando Martinez in February 2022 where he lost by way of unanimous decision. A rematch took place eight months later where he lost on points again.