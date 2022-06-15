Volleyball: Bryan Bagunas bids goodbye to Oita Miyoshi

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino volleyball star Bryan Bagunas expressed his gratitude to the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, in the wake of his departure from the club.

Oita Miyoshi on Tuesday night announced that Bagunas, along with Emerson Rodriguez and Sonae Kazuma, will be leaving the club after the end of their 2022 season.

"Both Emerson and Bagunas contributed to the team as a scoring source for Oita Miyoshi. Both players were loved by fans and teams because of their lovely personality," the team said in a statement.

This marks the end of Bagunas' three-year stint with the Weisse Adler, which began in 2019 upon the conclusion of his UAAP career with the National University Bulldogs.

"Thank you, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, for the 3 years of trusting me and for the opportunity that you have given to me," Bagunas said on Instagram. "It is an honor to be in this team, and I am very proud to be a part of it."

"I will bring the knowledge I've learned wherever I'll play next season. Also, thank you to the people involved and fans who supported me during my 3 years of playing in Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler," he added.

Bagunas emerged as one of Oita Miyoshi's top scoring options throughout his stay with the club. He helped ensure that the Weisse Adler will stay in the V.League's First Division, firing 32 points in a 29-27, 25-21, 34-36, 25-19 triumph against Fujitsu in the V.League Challenge last April.

The Weisse Adler finished the 2021-22 club season with a 6-30 win-loss record.