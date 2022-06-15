UAAP: Ray Parks' younger brother Mark commits to NU

Bobby Mark Parks with skills coach Jo Gotanco. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) men's basketball program got a huge boost with the commitment of Bobby Mark Parks, the younger brother of one of their all-time greats.

Bobby Mark is the younger brother of Ray Parks, who played for the Bulldogs from 2011 to 2013 and twice won Most Valuable Player honors in the UAAP.

NU head coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development. Parks will have to go through one year of residency before becoming eligible by UAAP Season 86 in 2023.

"Sakto ang pagpasok niya, kasi mawawala na sa amin sila JLC [John Lloyd Clemente] noon," Napa said.

Parks, who stands at 6-foot-5, will have three years of eligibility with the Bulldogs. He played one season at the Waubonsee Community College in Illinois before deciding to transfer to NU. Facilitating his transfer was skills coach Jo Gotanco, with whom Parks is also working to prepare for the UAAP.

"We expect him to just play his game, walang pressure na kapatid siya ni Ray," assured Napa.

The Bulldogs missed the UAAP Final 4 in Season 84, going 6-8 to finish in sixth place.

