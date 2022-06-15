UAAP: Adamson duo uncertain of return for Season 85

Adamson captain Louie Romero (5) and open spiker Trisha Genesis (2) are both unsure of their return to the Lady Falcons. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University appears set for an exciting future in UAAP women's volleyball after the Lady Falcons came close to making the Final 4 in Season 84.

They finished the elimination round with an 8-6 win-loss record before falling to Ateneo de Manila University in a knockout game for the last spot in the semifinals. Yet even with the defeat, Adamson coach Lerma Giron saw reason for optimism.

"We've done everything naman. Nakita naman natin 'yung pagwo-work hard ng mga players natin. Pero siguro, talagang hindi pa para sa amin," said Giron.

That bright future, however, became somewhat muddled when two of Adamson's key players admitted that they have yet to decide if they will return for the next UAAP season.

Trisha Genesis, the team's leading scorer, and team captain and setter Louie Romero said after the loss to Ateneo that they will first take time to consider their options before deciding on their future.

"Hindi ko alam kung anong plano nito sa buhay eh. At saka ito, 'di ko rin alam," said Giron, referring to Romero and Genesis who accompanied her to the post-game press conference.

"Kung anong plano po ni Lord. Hihintayin ko po 'yung signal ni Lord kung anong dapat gawin or kung saan pa ba mas kailangan," said Genesis.

This was only Genesis' second complete collegiate season, and she finished as the league's sixth best scorer with 184 points through the elimination round. She was also the sixth best spiker in the league, at 31.79%, and ranked ninth in serving with an average of 0.26 ace per set.

Romero, the league's second-best playmaker, was equally uncertain of what's next.

"Tignan na lang po natin kung anong mangyayari sa amin. Hindi pa rin talaga namin alam kung ano pa 'yung mga susunod na mangyayari. Pero, ayun, let's see na lang," said Romero, who averaged 4.70 excellent sets per set for Adamson.

This was Romero's first full season in the UAAP. She made her debut in Season 82, but their campaign was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giron said that she will be in full support of her players when they make their decisions, even if it means leaving Adamson to turn professional.

"Sabi ko naman sa kanila, kung anong plano nila, going pro or whatsoever, I will not hinder them to do kung ano 'yung plano nila," she said.

"Pero nakikiusap ako na sana, samahan pa ako by next season, kung ako pa rin ang coach," added Giron, acknowledging that even her position is not certain.

The coach said it will ultimately be up to team management if she will retain her post in the team.

"Hindi ko rin alam kung anong magiging decision ng management. Pero kung ano magiging decision ng management, at kung sa akin pa rin naman ibigay, it's a great privilege," Giron said. "Tingnan natin next season, 'di ko rin alam eh. 'Di pa natin alam."