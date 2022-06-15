PBA: Ginebra fends off Rain or Shine for 2nd win

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra picked up it second straight victory by putting down Rain or Shine, 90-85, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the MOA Arena in Pasay City Wednesday night.

The Gin Kings led by as much as 18 points but they had to quell a late-game uprising to close out the Elasto Painters.

Japeth Aguilar led the way with 23 points that went with 7 rebounds, while Christian Standhardinger produced another double-double with 13 markers and 14 boards.

Scottie Thompson contributed 16 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks while Arjun Tolentino knocked down three treys for a total of 11 points.

Coach Tim Cone was glad they were able to put up an early lead, although he felt his team was not prepared for the big picture of the tournament - just yet.

"We're happy with 2-0. It could have been 1-1, and 2-0 is really very good for us," he said.

Against the Elasto Painters, he said: "We came out hitting our shots early and that made things easier."

The Elasto Painters were paced by Mike Nieto with 15, Andrei Caracut with 12, and Gian Mamuyac with 10 points.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 90 – J.Aguilar 23, Thompson 16, Standhardinger 13, Tolentino 11, Pringle 9, Tenorio 9, Caperal 4, Mariano 4, David 1, Chan 0, Pinto 0, Onwubere 0

RAIN OR SHINE 85 – Nieto 15, Belga 14, Caracut 12, Mamuyac 10, Santillan 9, Torres 7, Ponferrada 7, Torres 4, Demusis 4, Asistio 3, Borboran 2, Ildefonso 2, Clarito 0

QUARTERS: 31-16, 45-44, 74-58, 90-85