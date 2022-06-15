NorthPort's Kevin Ferrer (77) in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort forward Kevin Ferrer took responsibility for their first loss in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, as he lamented the free throws he missed late in their game against the Magnolia Hotshots.

Ferrer had an opportunity to give NorthPort the lead after drawing a foul against Magnolia's Calvin Abueva with just 27.8 seconds to go, and the game tied at 77. But Ferrer, who made three of his first four free throw attempts in this conference, shockingly missed both charities.

That gave possession back to the Hotshots, and they made the most of it with Rome dela Rosa nailing the go-ahead three-pointer with six seconds to go. NorthPort's last-ditch attempt to force overtime went haywire as Arwind Santos bricked a three-pointer at the buzzer.

"Part of the game. Te-take ko 'yung blame sa akin talaga," Ferrer told reporters afterward. "Crucial free throws 'yun. Sa akin 'yun."

The missed charities capped a difficult outing for Ferrer, who made just one of five field goals for three points along with five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

It was a letdown for the 29-year-old veteran who had been solid in NorthPort's first two games of the conferences, both of which ended in wins. He had averaged 15 points in their first two games, while shooting 56% from the field.

"Next game, babawi ako," vowed Ferrer. "Hindi naman matatapos 'yung career ko na ganun, 'di naman made-define 'yung character ko sa ganun. I'll take the challenge, pag-iigihan ko."

"Mage-extra work ako sa training, siyempre. Focus ako sa mga crucial part na 'yan. And as a veteran din, kailangan move on. 'Di ko papatagalin. Kailangan ko ipakita rin sa mga bata na kailangan mag-move on, mag-extra [work]," he added.

Helping lift Ferrer's spirits is the support of his teammates, notably veteran Arwind Santos who told the younger forward that he was not to blame for the defeat.

"Sabi ko, okay lang 'yun, walang maninisi sa 'yo. Sabi ko, ang mali mo, mali nating lahat," Santos said of his message to Ferrer. "Dumarating sa point talaga na lahat tayo, pwedeng nalalagay sa ganyang sitwasyon. Hindi mo kailangan sisihin o i-down ang sarili mo."

Santos, who had a team-high 18 points albeit on 21 shots, assured Ferrer that they had his back.

"Andito lang kami, 'wag mong isipin na parang dinaganan ka ng mundo. Andito kami. Kahit dumating ang time na kailangan namin mamimili ng magfi-free throw diyan, ikaw pa rin dadalhin namin diyan. Naniniwala kami sa 'yo. Next game, bawi tayo," he said.

"Thankful ako sa mga teammates ko na chinicheer up ako," said Ferrer. "Thankful talaga, lahat sila nandiyan sa likod ko. Dadalhin ko sa training ko 'yun."